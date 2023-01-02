Warming Shelters Open Across Greater Houston Area

As the Greater Houston area anticipates freezing temperatures from January 15 to 17, warming shelters are gearing up to provide refuge for local residents in need. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has issued a news release, warning of the potential for higher electrical demand and lower reserves during this period.

To assist residents in preparing for the cold spell, here is a list of warming shelters across the Greater Houston area:

Brazoria County Library System Warming Shelters (Open from 8 a.m. on Jan. 16):

Alvin Branch Library, 105 S. Gordon St., Alvin

Angleton Branch Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton

Brazoria Branch Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria

Clute Branch Library, 215 N. Shanks St., Clute

Freeport Branch Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd., Freeport

Lake Jackson Branch Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson

Manvel Branch Library, 20514B Hwy. 6, Manvel

Pearland Tom Reid Branch Library, 3522 Liberty Drive, Pearland

West Pearland Branch Library, 11801 Shadow Creek Parkway, Pearland

Sweeny Branch Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny

West Columbia Branch Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia

Fort Bend County Warming Shelters:

Attack Poverty-Friends of North Rosenberg, 1908 Ave. E., Rosenberg (6 p.m.-6 a.m. Jan. 14-16)

Albert George branch library, 9230 Gene St., Needville (regular operating hours)

Cinco Ranch branch library, 2620 Commercial Center Blvd., Katy (regular operating hours)

First Colony branch library, 2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land (regular operating hours)

Fort Bend Family YMCA, 4433 Cartwright Road, Missouri City (regular operating hours)

Fulshear branch library, 6350 GM Library Road, Fulshear (regular operating hours)

George Memorial library, 1001 Golfview Drive, Richmond (regular operating hours)

Mamie George library, 320 Dulles Ave., Stafford (regular operating hours)

Mission Bend branch library, 8421 Addicks Clodine Road, Houston (regular operating hours)

Missouri City branch library, 1530 Texas Parkway, Missouri City (regular operating hours)

Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch, 22807 Westheimer Parkway, Katy (regular operating hours)

Sienna branch library, 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd., Missouri City (regular operating hours)

Sugar Land branch library, 550 Eldridge Road, Sugar Land (regular operating hours)

University branch library, 14010 University Blvd., Sugar Land (regular operating hours)

Willie Melton Law Library, 1422 Eugene Heimann Circle, Room 20714, Richmond (regular operating hours)

Galveston County Warming Shelters:

McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St., Galveston (regular operating hours Jan. 16-17)

Salvation Army of Galveston County facility, 610 51st St., Galveston (regular operating hours Jan. 16-17)

Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., Galveston (beginning at 7 a.m. on Jan. 15 through Jan. 17)

City of Houston Warming Shelters (Open from 8 p.m. on Jan. 15):

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Road, Houston

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center, 6402 Market St., Houston

Downtown Recovery Center, 150 Chenevert St., Houston

Fonde Community Center, 110 Sabine St., Houston

Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at W. Gray, 1745 W. Gray St., Houston

Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Road, Houston

Lakewood Church, 3700 Southwest Freeway, Houston

Alief Family YMCA, 7850 Howell Sugar Land Road, Houston

All YMCA of Greater Houston locations (during normal business hours)

All Harris County Public Library branches, community centers, and multiservice centers (during normal business hours)

Residents in need of assistance can arrange free rides to the warming centers through the city of Houston’s Office of Emergency Management website. Additionally, the city’s shelters are pet-friendly, providing kennels for pets upon arrival.

For more information on city of Houston warming centers, residents can call 311 or visit www.houstontx.gov/311. Stay warm and safe during the cold spell!