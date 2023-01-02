Viral TikTok Video Captures Fort Worth Zoo Employees’ Encounter with Gorilla

A harrowing TikTok video capturing a spine-chilling encounter between two Fort Worth Zoo employees and a silverback gorilla named Elmo has swept across social media platforms this week, amassing nearly 70 million views. The gripping footage, recorded in October but only recently surfaced, showcases the nerve-racking moments when the zookeepers found themselves confined in the same space as the 34-year-old male gorilla.

In the video, one of the workers is seen hastily making her way towards safety, scrambling through an exit as Elmo charges in her direction, toppling over a plastic bin in his path. Subsequently, the gorilla turns his attention to another employee standing a distance away, clutching a bucket. Amidst horrified murmurs and prayers from onlookers, the tense standoff unfolds, capturing the attention of tens of thousands of netizens who flooded the TikTok’s comments section.

Ben White, a 22-year-old former security guard at the zoo and the individual who posted the video, explained to WFAA reporters that he stumbled upon the footage while perusing his camera roll. White, who left his position at the zoo in February, assured that neither Elmo nor the employees suffered any injuries during the incident. “We made sure that the animal was secured and then the keepers were OK,” he stated.

In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, White emphasized that the video was not intended as a condemnation of zoos, highlighting their crucial role in conservation efforts. Fort Worth Zoo spokesperson Avery Elander echoed this sentiment, attributing the incident to staff error and commending the zookeepers for their adept handling of the situation.

Elmo, described as a “gentle giant” by zoo officials, is reported to have been more surprised than aggressive during the encounter. Furthermore, Elmo recently made headlines as the father of Jameela, a baby gorilla born via emergency cesarean section in January. However, concerns persist as the zoo continues its search for a suitable surrogate mother for Jameela, given her mother Sekani’s inability to provide necessary maternal care.

Amidst the viral attention garnered by the gorilla incident, the Fort Worth Zoo faced another social media uproar following the circulation of a Facebook video depicting an orangutan smoking a cigarette. The zoo swiftly responded, assuring the public of the animal’s safety and urging visitors to report any behavior that may endanger the welfare of the animals.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by zoos in ensuring the well-being of both their staff and the animals under their care, amidst the scrutiny of an ever-watchful online audience.