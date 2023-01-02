Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Houston Today; Meets With The Congressional Hispanic Caucus

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Houston today, focusing on showcasing the Biden administration’s accomplishments for the Latino community, a pivotal voting bloc as President Biden gears up for reelection in the coming year.

Harris will engage in a “community conversation” organized by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), part of the caucus’s nationwide “On the Road” series aimed at communicating Democrats’ efforts to support the Hispanic community. Representative Nanette Barragán, the CHC chair, expressed the event’s purpose, emphasizing the discussion on the accomplishments already delivered and the ongoing work to pave the way for a brighter future for Latinos.

Joining Harris in the conversation will be Representatives Nanette Barragán and Sylvia Garcia, with the event taking place at a health department center in Garcia’s heavily Hispanic congressional district. Garcia emphasized the significance of recognizing and addressing the specific needs of the Latino population.

In addition to the community conversation, Harris will host a fundraiser for Joe Biden’s reelection campaign during her visit to Houston.

Harris’s visit aligns with the Biden campaign’s strategy to strengthen support among Latino voters, crucial for a potential rematch against former President Donald Trump. While Biden secured a significant margin among Hispanic voters in 2020, the Biden team is mindful of Trump’s improved performance compared to four years earlier.

In Texas, Republicans are aggressively pursuing increased support from Hispanic voters, particularly in South Texas. Despite underperforming expectations in the 2022 elections, Republicans gained seats and are targeting Representative Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, once again in the upcoming year.