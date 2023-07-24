Verizon Customers Could Get a $100 Payout. Here’s How to Claim the Class Action Money

Verizon Wireless is paying up to $100 million to settle lawsuit claims about a misleading administrative charge.

You could be eligible for up to $100 in a Verizon class-action settlement.James Martin/CNET

If you’re a current or former Verizon customer who purchased a traditional, postpaid wireless plan in the past seven years, you may be owed money as part of a $100 million class action lawsuit settlement. Verizon is making the payments to address claims that its service plans were misleading because the advertised prices did not include an administrative charge.

In a class-action lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege (PDF) that Verizon implemented, charged and increased an administrative fee for postpaid wireless or data services in a deceptive and unfair manner.

In a statement to CNET, a Verizon spokesperson said the company “clearly identifies and describes its wireless consumer Admin Charge multiple times during the sales transaction, as well as in its marketing, contracts and billing. This charge helps our company recover certain regulatory compliance and network-related costs.”