Vehicle Sought in Search for Missing 11-Year-Old Audrii Cunningham, Amber Alert Issued

Authorities intensify efforts to locate 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, who went missing from Livingston, Texas, as investigators focus on finding a dark blue 2003 Chevrolet Suburban believed to be connected to her disappearance, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported.

Following the issuance of an Amber Alert for Audrii, law enforcement officials are pursuing several persons of interest in the case. On Saturday, search operations resumed at the Lake Livingston dam, considered a significant area of interest in the investigation. Texas EquuSearch has also mobilized efforts to scour a second location near the Trinity River and Highway 59.

A press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. will provide updates on the search, with DPS streaming the briefing for public access.

In a coordinated effort, additional resources are deployed for Saturday’s search, with various agencies, including the FBI and Texas Rangers, collaborating with the Livingston Police Department in the quest to find Audrii.

Audrii, last seen at her residence on Lakeside Drive in Livingston at 7 a.m. on Feb. 15, was reported missing when she failed to board her school bus or attend classes. Described as wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, a Hello Kitty backpack, black pants, and black high-top tennis shoes, Audrii has blue eyes, blonde hair, and stands at 4 feet 1 inch tall.

The search for Audrii has expanded to San Jacinto County, particularly near the Lake Livingston dam, where investigators are focusing their efforts. The exact reason for searching this specific area has not been disclosed, but authorities stress that they are diligently pursuing all leads in the case.

Efforts to locate Audrii have garnered widespread community support, with nearly 200 neighbors participating in search efforts on Thursday night.

During Friday’s news conference, DPS revealed that several persons of interest are under investigation, with law enforcement actively pursuing leads. Collaboration with Crime Stoppers is underway to facilitate the issuance of a reward.

Despite the ongoing investigation, officials have reassured the community that there are no immediate threats. The FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment (CARD) team has been deployed to assist in the search.

Anyone with information regarding Audrii’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810.