Unsealed Documents Reveal Over 100 Names Linked to Jeffrey Epstein, Including Accusers and Business Associates

On January 3rd, over 900 pages of mostly unredacted documents were made public, disclosing the names of more than 100 individuals associated with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The release followed a federal judge’s December ruling to unseal the information, shedding light on Epstein’s network, encompassing business associates, accusers, and other connections.

While the unsealed documents do not contain an explicit list of associates, they were anticipated to include names from Epstein’s private jet flight logs, known as the “Lolita Express.” Previous public disclosures, such as flight manifests and his private calendar, had already exposed individuals with business or social ties to Epstein, a convicted sex offender. Many have denied any involvement in or knowledge of his illicit activities.

The release of names stems from a defamation lawsuit initiated in 2015 by Virginia Giuffre against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell was found guilty in 2021 on conspiracy and trafficking charges related to her role in Epstein’s abuse of underage girls.

The court documents list 184 individuals identified as “J. Does,” ranging from J. Doe #3 to J. Doe #187. Some names are repeated, and a small number involve minors or sexual assault victims, protected from public disclosure as per the judge’s directive.

Among the prominent figures mentioned in the documents are Britain’s Prince Andrew, who settled a lawsuit in 2022 with Virginia Giuffre. The documents include a deposition from Johanna Sjoberg, accusing Prince Andrew of inappropriate behavior in 2001, which Buckingham Palace previously labeled as “categorically untrue.”

Former President Bill Clinton’s name also appears in the documents, with a spokesperson reiterating that Clinton had not been accused of wrongdoing and had no knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

Other notable names include Alan Dershowitz, who defended Epstein in the 2008 criminal case, and public figures like Michael Jackson and Donald Trump, mentioned in the context of their interactions with Epstein.

As the unsealed documents provide a detailed glimpse into Epstein’s social circles, investigations into the individuals listed continue. The revelations underscore the complexity of Epstein’s network and the ongoing efforts to address the ramifications of his extensive criminal activities.