University of Texas Dominates Oklahoma State University in Big 12 Championship With a 49-21 Win

Texas football clinched the Big 12 Championship for the first time since 2009 with a commanding 49-21 victory over Oklahoma State at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The No. 7 Longhorns (12-1, 8-1 Big 12) showcased their dominance, solidifying their position for a potential College Football Playoff berth.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers delivered an outstanding performance against the Cowboys, setting a Big 12 Championship record with 452 yards on 35 completions, accompanied by four touchdowns and one interception. Ewers’ four touchdowns matched the Big 12 title game record, earning him the title of Most Outstanding Player in the Big 12 Championship.

Texas established a commanding 35-14 lead by halftime and strategically managed the second half, executing long drives to control the clock. The Longhorns dominated with 662 total yards compared to Oklahoma State’s 281, maintaining possession for over 40 minutes. The team collectively rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns, with Keilan Robinson leading the charge with eight carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

As Texas awaits its fate, the team hopes to secure its inaugural College Football Playoff spot in program history. The outcome hinges on the results of the SEC, Big Ten, and ACC matchups throughout the day. Alabama and Georgia are strong contenders, Michigan could strengthen its case with a win, and an undefeated ACC champion Florida State could present a compelling argument with a victory over Louisville.