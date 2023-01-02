University of Houston Men’s Basketball Triumphs Over Baylor in Thrilling Overtime Victory

In a highly anticipated matchup, the University of Houston Men’s Basketball team secured a hard-fought victory against Baylor in an intense game that went into overtime. Senior guard L.J. Cryer, facing his former team, emerged as a key player, scoring 15 points, including six crucial free throws during overtime, to seal the win with a final score of 82-76. The game, held at Foster Pavilion on Saturday afternoon, showcased the Cougars’ resilience and determination as they maintained their lead throughout regulation and battled through the extra period to secure the win.

Reflecting on his performance, Cryer expressed his readiness for the hostile reception from Baylor fans, stating, “I was expecting the boos and stuff like that, like not welcoming.” Despite the challenging environment, Cryer demonstrated his composure and maturity, playing nearly 43 minutes without committing a turnover.

Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson commended Cryer for his exceptional performance, highlighting his ability to stay focused amidst the pressure. “L.J. was in a tough environment today… He showed his maturity because he just played solid,” said Sampson.

The Cougars, currently ranked second and leading the Big 12 conference, displayed a team effort with contributions from multiple players. Emanuel Sharp, a sophomore guard, led the team with 18 points, while senior forward J’Wan Roberts added 17 points and eight rebounds. Senior point guard Jamal Shead also made significant contributions with 12 points and 10 assists, securing his third double-double of the season.

Despite Baylor’s valiant efforts, led by Ja’Kobe Walter and RayJ Dennis, who scored 23 and 21 points respectively, the Bears fell short in their bid to overcome the Cougars’ relentless defense.

The game showcased the intensity of the rivalry between the two teams, marking their first meeting as Big 12 opponents since Baylor’s victory in the Final Four three years ago.

Looking ahead, the Cougars are set to face Cincinnati in their next matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 27, followed by a series of challenging games in March. Fans can continue to support the team through initiatives like Linking Coogs and the 50-50 Club, which provide crucial financial support for the program’s success.

This victory solidifies the Cougars’ position as a force to be reckoned with in college basketball, as they continue their pursuit of excellence in the Big 12 conference and beyond.