The University of Houston Men’s Basketball program, riding a five-game winning streak, is set to face off against #8/9 Kansas at Phog Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday at 3 p.m. This matchup marks the first meeting between the two teams since the Maui Invitational loss on Nov. 20, 2001, and the first road contest at Phog Allen Fieldhouse since Dec. 15, 1984.

#4/4 Houston comes into this game following a hard-fought 76-72 overtime victory against rv/rv Texas in Austin on Monday night. Senior point guard Jamal Shead led the way with a game-high 25 points, supported by contributions from senior guard LJ Cryer and senior forward J’Wan Roberts, who each scored 14 points.

Earlier in the week, both Shead and Cryer received recognition by being named to prestigious postseason watch lists. Shead is a Bob Cousy Award Top-10 candidate, an honor presented annually to the nation’s top point guard. Cryer, on the other hand, is a Jerry West Award Top-10 candidate for the nation’s top shooting guard and was named to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top-20 Watch List.

Shead, with an average of 12.3 points, 5.8 assists, and 2.2 steals per game, has been a standout performer for Houston. Cryer leads the team with an average of 15.1 points per game, showcasing his prowess in 3-point shooting with a 37.8% success rate.

The game on Saturday will be Houston’s 18th matchup with both teams ranked in the AP Top-10 in program history. The last such encounter was a memorable 69-61 victory for #5/4 Houston against #2/2 Virginia on Dec. 17, 2022.

Additionally, this matchup serves as a preview for the launch of Big 12 Mexico on Dec. 14, 2024, where both men’s and women’s teams will face off at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

Fans can catch the action on ESPN, with Jon Sciambi providing play-by-play commentary, Fran Fraschilla as the analyst, and Kris Budden as the reporter. For radio coverage, tune in to 950 AM KPRC and the Varsity Network app, with Jeremy Branham on play-by-play duties starting at 2:45 p.m. for the pregame show.

Kansas, with a 17-4 overall record and a 5-3 mark in the Big 12, poses a formidable challenge for Houston. The Jayhawks, coached by Bill Self, are undefeated in home games during the 2023-24 season, boasting an 11-0 record. Saturday’s game promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams aiming for victory in this high-stakes clash.