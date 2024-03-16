University of Houston Leads NCAA Tournament Favorites Amidst Selection Sunday Anticipation

As the NCAA Tournament looms, the University of Houston, currently holding the coveted No. 1 spot nationally, stands poised as one of the prime contenders for the championship title. However, before the Cougars and other hopefuls can embark on their quest for glory, the crucial question remains: where will they land in the tournament bracket? Here’s a comprehensive guide to keep you informed:

Selection Sunday Schedule

The anticipation will culminate this Sunday, as the men’s bracket is set to be unveiled at 5 p.m. CT during CBS’ March Madness selection show. Hosted by Adam Zucker alongside esteemed analysts Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright, and Seth Davis, the hour-long program will feature insights from NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee chair Charles McClelland, a former Texas Southern athletic director. Viewers can also catch the announcement via live stream on the NCAA March Madness Live app and Paramount+, CBS’ streaming platform. Following CBS’ reveal, ESPN will offer its own in-depth analysis with the “Bracketology” show from 6-7 p.m.

Game Commencement

The men’s tournament will kick off on Tuesday, March 19, with the “First Four” taking place in Dayton, Ohio. This initial phase will feature matchups between the four lowest-seeded at-large teams and the four lowest automatic qualifier teams. Subsequently, the NCAA Tournament will commence in full swing on March 21, with games broadcasted across CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV.

Venue Locations

Eight sites have been designated for the first- and second-round games. Among these, Memphis, Tennessee, is the nearest location to Houston, with games scheduled for March 22 and 24. Notably, this is where most predictions place the University of Houston’s trajectory. Other host cities include Brooklyn, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Indianapolis, Indiana; Omaha, Nebraska; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Spokane, Washington.

Key Tournament Dates

Selection Sunday: March 17

First Four: March 19-20

First Round: March 21-22

Second Round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

NCAA Championship Game: April 8 at Glendale, Arizona

Looking Ahead: Sweet 16 and Beyond

Dallas will host the South Regional on March 29-31 at the American Airlines Center, the anticipated landing spot for the University of Houston. Additionally, regional competitions will take place in Boston (East), Detroit (Midwest), and Los Angeles (West).

Other Texas Teams and Women’s Tournament

Aside from the University of Houston, Baylor, Texas, Texas Tech, and TCU are widely expected to secure spots in the tournament. However, Texas A&M remains on the bubble, while Sam Houston (C-USA) and TSU (SWAC) must clinch victories in their conference tournaments to advance.

Meanwhile, the NCAA Women’s Tournament selection bracket will be unveiled on ESPN at 7 p.m., followed by a “Bracketology” special from 8-10 p.m. Texas and Baylor are assured entries, but Texas A&M faces uncertainty, and Lamar (South) must secure its conference tournament win for advancement. Campus sites will host the first- and second-round games, with regional contests set in Portland, Oregon, and Albany, New York, from March 29 to April 1. The Final Four will take place in Cleveland on April 5 and 7, marking the pinnacle of the women’s collegiate basketball season.