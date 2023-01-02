University of Houston Fires Head Coach Dana Holgorsen after 5 years

The tenure of Head Football Coach Dana Holgorsen at the University of Houston has come to an end, as confirmed by KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy, following a decision made late Saturday night. The initial report of Holgorsen’s firing came from Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle.

Holgorsen took charge in 2019 after an eight-year stint at West Virginia. His leadership spanned the program’s transition from the American Athletic Conference to the Big 12 Conference, where they faced challenges in the current season as anticipated. The highlight of Holgorsen’s tenure at UH was the 12-2 finish in 2021.

Despite having time remaining on his UH contract, Holgorsen’s departure comes with a projected buyout in the ballpark of $15 million. The team concluded the current season with three consecutive losses, culminating in a defeat at the hands of Central Florida on Saturday. The Cougars finished with a 4-8 overall record and a 2-7 standing in the Big 12.

The search for a new head coach is set to commence promptly under the guidance of AD Chris Pezman. Early contenders for the position include the highly regarded UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor and Tulane’s Willie Fritz, with additional candidates expected to emerge in the coming days. The University of Houston is gearing up for a new chapter in its football program, seeking leadership to guide the team to future successes.