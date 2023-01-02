Universal Kids Resort: A Glimpse into North Texas’ Family-Centric Theme Park

Universal Destination and Experiences provided a sneak peek into the upcoming family-friendly theme park taking shape on nearly 100 acres in Frisco, North Texas. Unveiling the project during a press conference on Friday, Universal leaders, alongside Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney, introduced the public to the Universal Kids Resort, an under-construction theme park designed for families and young children.

Easily identifiable by a dedicated roadway named Universal Parkway leading into the park, the Universal Kids Resort is anticipated to feature at least four immersive themed lands. While specific details about the attractions remain under wraps, a 300-room themed hotel with a resort-style swimming pool is part of the ambitious plan.

During the press conference, speculation arose about potential themed lands featuring characters from popular franchises like SpongeBob SquarePants, Shrek, or the Trolls movies. Universal’s past use of SpongeBob in parades and plans for Shrek and Trolls characters at the Universal Orlando Resort hint at the diverse possibilities for the North Texas theme park.

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney expressed confidence in the economic impact of the Universal Kids Resort, believing it will “serve this community for generations.” The city and its development corporations are investing $12.7 million in economic incentives to support the project, which is slated to open its doors by June 30, 2026, according to city records.

Universal assured the public that the theme park, which broke ground in November, will not only create thousands of jobs but will also be a positive addition to the community. The company emphasized its commitment to ensuring the resort adds significant value to the local area.

Addressing concerns raised earlier this year about potential traffic impacts, Mayor Jeff Cheney compared the expected traffic from the Universal Kids Resort to be less impactful than the recently opened H-E-B store in the area.

While Houstonians have longed for a theme park since the closure of Astroworld in 2005, Frisco residents are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Universal Kids Resort. The park promises not only a vibrant landscape but also interactive shows, merchandise, diverse food and beverage options, and character meet-and-greets.

Molly Murphy, President of Universal Creative, highlighted the resort’s mission, stating, “Universal Kids Resort will inspire the unbridled creativity of kids through imagination, discovery, and most importantly—play. We’re designing the resort so kids and families can feel the thrill of being physically immersed in their most beloved stories and characters.” The excitement builds as Universal progresses in making the Universal Kids Resort a reality, set to captivate families and bring a new dimension of entertainment to North Texas.