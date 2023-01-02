United Airlines Urges Customers to Support Make-A-Wish Through Mileage Donations

In a compassionate initiative, United Airlines is reaching out to its customers, calling on milage-plus members to contribute to making the dreams of sick children come true by donating air miles to Make-A-Wish America. Make-A-Wish America is an organization dedicated to fulfilling the wishes of children grappling with critical illnesses.

Highlighting the significance of travel in wish fulfillment, the organization reveals that over 70% of the wishes it grants involve some form of travel. United Airlines has taken a proactive step in support of this cause, committing to match the initial 2.5 million miles donated throughout this month as part of its ‘Miles on a Mission’ fundraising program.

The response has been heartening, with United Airlines reporting that over 2.3 million miles have already been contributed by generous donors in December. The carrier is now on the verge of reaching its pledged matching limit.

Make-A-Wish America underscores the ongoing need for airline miles, stating that nearly three billion miles are required annually to ensure the fulfillment of wishes involving travel. United Airlines’ collaboration with Make-A-Wish continues to provide a vital avenue for individuals to contribute to a cause that brings joy and solace to children facing challenging health circumstances.