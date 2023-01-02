United Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Fire Midair

A United Airlines flight bound for Florida was forced to make an emergency landing this week after one of its engines caught fire shortly after takeoff.

The incident occurred on Monday evening as Flight 1118 departed from George Bush Intercontinental Airport at 6:40 p.m. The flight was en route to Southwest Florida International Airport before the engine malfunction occurred.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries resulting from the incident, according to a United spokesperson who spoke to USA TODAY on Thursday.

“United flight 1118 returned to Houston shortly after takeoff due to an engine issue. The flight landed safely, and the passengers deplaned normally,” United stated in a release to USA TODAY.

Despite the frightening ordeal, passengers remained safe as the plane made its emergency landing. Video footage shared on social media captured the harrowing moments, showing flames erupting from the aircraft’s left engine.

One passenger, @jboulah, expressed gratitude for the safe landing in a social media post following the incident.

David Gruninger, another passenger aboard the flight, recounted the terrifying experience to KTRK-TV in Houston. “I remember there was just this bright, flashing light that came through the window, and it sounded like a bomb went off, and then it was just a strobe of fire out the window,” Gruninger shared.

Despite the disruption to their travel plans, United Airlines swiftly arranged for a new aircraft, allowing passengers to continue their journey to Fort Myers later that evening.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unexpected challenges that can arise during air travel, underscoring the importance of safety protocols and quick action in ensuring the well-being of passengers and crew.