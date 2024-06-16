Uber Eats delivery driver shot on the job while wife and child were waiting in car, according to HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A search is underway for a suspect who allegedly shot a food delivery driver while he was on the job on Friday evening, according to the Houston Police Department.

Commander Kenneth Campbell said an Uber Eats driver was making a delivery at an apartment complex in the 16200 block of Imperial Valley Drive around 10 p.m.

Once the driver completed the delivery, the suspect reportedly walked up to him as he approached to get back in the car and shot the man in the chest.

Police said the man’s wife and child were inside the car when the shooting happened.

“The male returned to his car and went further down the street. Our officers actually met the complainant and found him right down the street. They started first aid using a chest seal,” Campbell said.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable, according to police.

The wife and child were not hurt.