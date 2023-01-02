U.S. Announces Potential Final Military Aid Package for Ukraine Amidst Funding Stalemate in Congress

On Wednesday, the United States made public its latest military aid package for Ukraine, signaling that this could be the concluding allocation unless Congress greenlights stalled supplemental funding legislation currently facing an impasse on Capitol Hill.

The military aid, valued at up to $250 million, encompasses a diverse range of weaponry, such as air munitions, missiles, artillery, anti-armor systems, ammunition, as well as demolition and medical equipment and parts. The assistance will be drawn from existing Pentagon stockpiles, facilitated through the Presidential Drawdown Authority.

Marine Lt. Col. Garron Garn, a spokesperson for the Pentagon, conveyed in a statement that there are no additional funds available to replace the weapons extracted from department stocks. Furthermore, the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, responsible for long-term funding to support future weapons contracts, has exhausted its financial resources.

Garn emphasized on Wednesday, stating, “Without the supplemental funding, there will be a shortfall in replenishing U.S. military stocks, affecting American military readiness.” The looming financial constraint raises concerns about the potential impact on the preparedness of the U.S. military, emphasizing the urgency of resolving the funding deadlock in Congress.

As the fate of further military aid to Ukraine hangs in the balance, the current announcement underscores the critical need for a resolution to the funding issue to ensure the sustained support of U.S. military capabilities and commitments abroad.