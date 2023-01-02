Trump’s Hush-Money Trial to Proceed as Scheduled On March 25th Despite Defense Pushback

In a New York courtroom decision on Thursday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchan ruled against delaying Donald Trump’s hush-money trial, set to commence jury selection on March 25. Trump’s defense attorneys had requested a postponement, citing potential interference with his political ambitions of reclaiming the White House.

The trial marks the first of four criminal prosecutions facing Trump and revolves around allegations from his 2016 presidential campaign, implicating efforts to suppress stories regarding extramarital affairs. Additional charges against Trump include plots to overturn the 2020 election results and mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate.

Judge Merchan justified maintaining the trial date by referencing a recent delay in a Washington prosecution linked to the 2020 election aftermath. He emphasized his prior resistance to postponing the trial, stating, “In hindsight, frankly, I’m glad that I took that position, because here we are and the D.C. case did not go forward.”

Expected to span six weeks, the hush-money trial looms just weeks after Super Tuesday primaries, coinciding with a crucial period in Trump’s potential presidential candidacy. Defense attorney Todd Blanche objected to the trial’s timing, asserting that it impedes Trump’s campaign efforts.

Trump, while expressing his discontent with the trial’s scheduling, acknowledged the necessity of navigating both legal proceedings and campaign obligations. Despite his voluntary appearance in court, Trump emphasized his commitments to both legal proceedings and campaign activities.

The New York trial marks Trump’s first return to court since his historic indictment, making him the first ex-president to face criminal charges. The former president also faces indictments in Florida, Georgia, and Washington, D.C., adding to the legal complexities of his post-presidential life.

The hearing unfolds amidst Trump’s increasing entanglement with legal matters, blending with his ongoing political maneuvers. As the trial schedule solidifies, the legal saga surrounding Trump continues to captivate public attention and shape the trajectory of his political future.