Travis Kelce launches helmet on Chiefs sideline as Taylor Swift looks on

Travis Kelce is seeing red.

With his girlfriend Taylor Swift watching from an Arrowhead Stadium suite, the Chiefs tight end took his frustration out on his helmet, slamming it down on the sideline before Kansas City went into halftime trailing the Raiders 17-7 on Christmas Day.

While it’s unclear what specifically irked Kelce, Jim Nantz said on the CBS broadcast the helmet slam came around the time the Chiefs converted a fake punt on fourth-and-5 with less than three minutes remaining in the first half.

When someone was going to return Kelce’s helmet to him, head coach Andy Reid stepped in to prevent that, perhaps believing it was best for Kelce to not have it at that time.

Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were then shown trying to calm Kelce down.

Travis Kelce was not stoked pic.twitter.com/Px1Q1EnfCb — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 25, 2023

The Raiders scored two defensive touchdowns in a span of seven seconds, with Bilal Nichols returning an Isiah Pacheco fumble for an 8-yard touchdown with 4:55 left in the second quarter, and a Mahomes pass getting intercepted by Jack Jones and returned for a 33-yard touchdown with 4:48 left