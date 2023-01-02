Tragic Shooting Claims Life of 12-Year-Old Boy in Cloverleaf Apartment

A devastating incident unfolded overnight in Cloverleaf as a 12-year-old boy lost his life in a shooting at an apartment, as reported by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The tragic event occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday at the Crossings at Alderson apartments on Alderson Street, situated in close proximity to Freeport Street and the North Shore Ninth Grade Campus.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the young victim was sleeping in his bedroom alongside two other children, aged 6 and 7, when an assailant approached the bedroom window and opened fire. Despite immediate medical attention, the 12-year-old succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Gonzalez emphasized the gravity of the situation, particularly when it involves a child. “Anytime it involves a child, it just hurts a little bit more,” he expressed, reflecting on the heartbreaking loss. “It’s just heartbreaking thinking this child should be getting ready for school very soon, and unfortunately, that’s not going to happen.”

The investigation suggests that the shooting was targeted, adding further distress to an already tragic situation. “If they shot a 12-year-old, who knows what they’re capable of doing? We need to get them off the streets,” Gonzalez urged, highlighting the urgency of apprehending the perpetrator.

During the incident, the boy’s mother and another adult male were present in the apartment, but fortunately, neither sustained any injuries, as confirmed by HCSO.

The suspect fled the scene, prompting a search by law enforcement. Deputies are actively seeking a pickup truck observed leaving the area, with surveillance footage from a nearby business aiding in the investigation. While the truck’s involvement is yet to be confirmed, authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Sheriff Gonzalez expressed profound sorrow over the loss, emphasizing the potential and promise stolen from the young victim. “Here’s a 12-year-old attending school, would have been going to school shortly. That child’s promise has been robbed,” he lamented. “To be robbed due to senseless gun violence for whatever reason is just nonsense and just terrible for our community.”

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office appeals to the public for any assistance or information related to the incident, urging individuals to contact authorities promptly.

As the community grapples with this tragic loss, the pursuit of justice and support for the affected family remain paramount.