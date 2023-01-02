Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives of U.S. Actor Christian Oliver and Daughters in the Caribbean

In a devastating incident, U.S. actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters lost their lives in a plane crash near a small private island in the eastern Caribbean, as confirmed by the local police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The tragic incident unfolded on Thursday, just west of Petit Nevis island near Bequia, as the aircraft was en route to the nearby destination of St. Lucia, according to a statement released by the police.

The daughters have been identified as Madita Klepser, aged 10, and Annik Klepser, aged 12. The pilot, Robert Sachs, also perished in the crash. Authorities are yet to determine the cause of the tragic accident.

Local police reported that fishermen and divers in the vicinity rushed to the crash site to provide assistance, while the St. Vincent and Grenadines Coast Guard made their way to the scene.

“The selfless and brave acts of the fishermen and divers are very much appreciated,” stated the police in their release.

Christian Oliver, aged 51 and born in Germany, boasted an impressive career with numerous film and television credits. His roles included appearances in the 2008 film “Speed Racer” and “The Good German,” a 2006 World War II film directed by Steven Soderbergh, featuring George Clooney and Cate Blanchett.

Among his notable television roles was his participation throughout season two of the 1990s series “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” where he portrayed a Swiss transfer student named Brian Keller.

The sudden and tragic loss of Christian Oliver and his two daughters has left the entertainment industry and fans in shock, as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue.