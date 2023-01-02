Toyota Recalls 1 Million Vehicles Due to Airbag Defect, Raises Injury Risk Concerns

In a safety-focused move, Toyota Motor Co. announced on Wednesday a massive recall of 1 million vehicles due to a defect that could potentially result in airbags failing to deploy, heightening the risk of injuries in the event of an accident.

The recall spans a range of Toyota and Lexus vehicles, covering model years from 2020 to 2022. The affected Toyota models include Avalons, Camrys, Highlanders, RAV4s, Siennas, and Corollas, along with certain hybrid versions of these models. Lexus models implicated in the recall comprise the ES250 sedan and the RX350 SUV, among others.

The identified issue revolves around sensors in the front passenger seat of the recalled vehicles, which may have been manufactured improperly. These sensors are susceptible to potential short circuits, leading to a malfunction in the airbag system’s ability to accurately determine the occupant’s weight. Consequently, in specific types of collisions, the airbags may not deploy as intended.

To address this safety concern, Toyota and Lexus dealers are set to conduct thorough inspections of the Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors. If any defects are detected, the sensors will be replaced at no cost to the vehicle owners. Toyota plans to notify affected customers by mid-February 2024 regarding the recall.

Owners of Toyota vehicles who suspect their cars might be part of the recall can obtain additional information by calling 1-800-331-4331, while Lexus owners can seek details by calling 1-800-255-3987.

The proactive recall underscores Toyota’s commitment to prioritizing customer safety, aiming to rectify potential issues promptly and mitigate the risk of injuries resulting from airbag system malfunctions. Owners are urged to respond promptly to recall notifications and avail themselves of the necessary inspections and repairs to ensure the continued safety and reliability of their vehicles.