Tour de Houston Ride Returns After Brief Cancellation

Following a whirlwind of uncertainty, the Tour de Houston, a local charity bike ride, is back on track and now open for registrations. The event, offering routes of 20, 40, and 60 miles, is scheduled for April 7, promising a day of camaraderie and cycling through the city’s streets.

The Tour’s revival comes just weeks after its sudden cancellation and subsequent reinstatement by the Mayor’s Office of Special Events. Initially slated for cancellation due to funding concerns, the event faced an uncertain future until a last-minute sponsorship extension with Apache Corp saved the day.

The race, which traditionally serves as a recommended training ride for participants gearing up for the MS150 later in April, will kick off and conclude at Discovery Green. While the route map is yet to be unveiled on the Tour’s website, cyclists can expect a festive atmosphere at the finish line, complete with music, complimentary food, and beverages.

Established in 2005, the Tour de Houston has been a staple in the city’s cycling community, showcasing Houston’s historical wards and promoting bikeability. Despite occasional setbacks, including cancellations in 2011 and during the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has persevered, drawing cyclists of all levels, including notable local politicians.

Mayor John Whitmire, who faced criticism from cyclists earlier this year, expressed his support for the Tour’s continuation and hinted at his potential participation in this year’s race. With the city’s backing and renewed sponsor support, cyclists and supporters can once again gear up for a day of pedaling for a cause.