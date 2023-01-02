Today is the Final Day for Harris County Residents to Cast Their Vote for Mayor

Today marks the final opportunity for Harris County residents to participate in the mayoral election for the fourth largest city in the nation. As reported by the Harris County Elections Office, approximately 132,000 voters have already exercised their right to vote.

For those heading to the polls on this Saturday runoff, here’s a comprehensive guide to ensure a smooth voting experience.

Voting Details:

Polls are scheduled to open at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. To find the nearest polling location, voters can input their address [here]. Additionally, voters have the flexibility to cast their ballots at any polling location. All voting materials, including information and ballot sheets, are available in English, Spanish, Chinese, and Vietnamese.

Required Documentation:

Similar to previous elections, voters must present an acceptable form of identification. Acceptable forms include a state-issued ID, a handgun license, a U.S. military ID, a passport, or any citizenship document featuring a photo. A sample ballot is also permitted for reference inside the voting booth.

Candidates on the Ballot:

The mayoral runoff features U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and State Sen. John Whitmire, both seasoned public officials. They are competing to succeed the outgoing Mayor Turner, who faces term limits after eight years in office. Turner has endorsed Jackson Lee, who secured 35.7 percent of the vote in the general election, placing second. Meanwhile, Whitmire, with 42.7 percent of the vote, has been a frontrunner despite recent disagreements with the outgoing mayor.

In addition to the mayoral race, the City Controller position, akin to the city’s chief financial officer, has candidates Orlando Sanchez and Chris Hollins on the ballot. Hollins led the general election with 44 percent of the vote, while Sanchez secured 27 percent.

Other contested races include various city council seats. In District D, incumbent Carolyn Evans-Shabazz faces Travis McGee. District G sees incumbent Mary Nan Huffman competing with attorney Tony Buzbee. Mario Castillo and Cynthia Reyes-Revilla are running for the open seat in District H, a race that stirred controversy due to a message from Reyes-Revilla’s campaign, which critics deemed as a “homophobic dog whistle.”

The runoff ballot also features four at-large council positions, providing voters with a range of choices beyond the mayoral and CFO races.