TJ Maxx, Marshalls parent equipping employees with body cameras to stop theft

In a bid to clamp down on theft, TJX Companies, the parent corporation overseeing retail giants like TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods, has rolled out body cameras for its employees. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance safety measures across its U.S. outlets, which also include Sierra and Home Sense brands.

According to a spokesperson from TJX Companies speaking to FOX Business, the implementation of body cameras aims to de-escalate potential incidents, deter criminal activities, and underscore the company’s commitment to ensuring safety within its stores. These body cameras are exclusively worn by loss prevention associates, who undergo specialized training to effectively utilize the devices. Notably, the footage captured is only accessible to law enforcement upon request or in response to a subpoena.

During an earnings call in May, TJX finance chief John Klinger emphasized the significance of this move, suggesting that the presence of body cameras acts as a deterrent against illicit activities. Despite this focus on security, Klinger highlighted the company’s ongoing efforts to address “shrink,” an industry term referring to lost or stolen merchandise. In 2022, the National Retail Federation (NRF) estimated shrink losses amounted to $112.1 billion.

TJX Companies remains steadfast in its commitment to balancing merchandise protection with customer convenience. While expecting shrink levels to remain steady year-over-year, the company is actively exploring various strategies to safeguard its goods while ensuring a seamless shopping experience.

This announcement follows recent measures undertaken by other retailers to tackle organized retail crime. Dollar General, for instance, disclosed plans to remove frequently stolen items and phase out self-checkout options in thousands of additional stores. As part of this initiative, approximately 3,000 stores were transitioned away from self-checkout in May, bringing the total number of converted locations to 12,000 since the start of the fiscal year.