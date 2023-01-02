TikTok Foodie Keith Lee Explores Houston’s Culinary Scene

TikTok Foodie Keith Lee Reviews Houston Eateries: Stick Talk and Butter Funk Kitchen Impress, The Waffle Bus Awaits Verdict

Fresh off Thanksgiving, viral food reviewer Keith Lee has landed in Houston to sample and critique the city’s culinary delights. Known for his honest and often entertaining reviews on TikTok, Lee’s first stops included Stick Talk and Butter Funk Kitchen.

Stick Talk Review:

Lee’s initial visit took him to late-night Cajun hibachi spot Stick Talk, with locations in Midtown and near the Galleria. Despite praising Houston’s beauty, Lee found the hibachi joint slightly disappointing. The dishes, including Chicken Bowls, Filet Migon Bowl, and a Double Up Combo, received mixed reviews, with Lee noting a prominent salt flavor and a lack of depth. The meal, costing $135 before delivery fees, left a lukewarm impression.

Butter Funk Kitchen Review:

Lee’s second destination, Butter Funk Kitchen, a Sunnyside eatery serving Southern classics, fared better. Lee commended the restaurant for its customer service and accepted call-in orders. The menu, offering red beans and rice, fried catfish, fried okra, mac and cheese, lemon pepper wings, and a weekend special of oxtails with gravy over rice, received varied ratings. Lee praised the seasoning and freshness but criticized the mac and cheese. The owner, Aaron Johnson, acknowledged the impact of Lee’s review, describing him as the biggest social media personality to visit the restaurant.

The Waffle Bus:

While Lee has yet to release a video review of The Waffle Bus, a beloved joint in the Heights, details of his alleged orders have surfaced. The Waffle Bus, known for its creative waffle-based dishes, received a visit from Lee, who ordered items like Fried Chicken Waffle Sandwich, Breakfast Sandwich, Double Brunch Burger, Cheese Fries, and Strawberry Irish Creme Brulee Waffle Sandwiches. The Waffle Bus, which recently expanded to Montrose, is eagerly anticipating Lee’s verdict.

As Keith Lee continues his Houston food tour, locals are eager to see which eateries make the cut in his TikTok reviews.