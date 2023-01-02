Tiger Woods Ends 27-Year Partnership with Nike

In a surprising move, golf legend Tiger Woods announced on Monday the end of his long-standing partnership with Nike, marking the conclusion of a 27-year relationship with the iconic apparel manufacturer. Woods broke the news via social media, expressing gratitude for the remarkable moments and memories shared during the collaboration.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods stated. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever.”

The 15-time major winner joined forces with Nike in 1996, creating a synonymous and iconic pairing of Woods and the Nike Golf brand. The collaboration extended beyond clothing, as Woods had his own line of Nike golf clubs and a signature shoe that other professional golfers adopted. Even after Woods transitioned to TaylorMade golf clubs and Bridgestone golf balls, Nike remained his go-to brand for apparel.

Woods expressed gratitude to Phil Knight, the founder of Nike, for his passion and vision that brought about the partnership. He also acknowledged the Nike employees and fellow athletes with whom he had the pleasure of working throughout the years.

While Woods did not disclose the reasons for the split or his future plans, speculation had been brewing since the PNC Championship in December. Reporters pressed Woods about the status of his expiring 10-year contract with Nike, and he cryptically responded, “I’m still wearing their product.” However, the golfer made it clear that 2024 would see a change, leaving fans intrigued about the next chapter in his career.

Woods concluded his announcement with a mysterious message: “People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!” Woods is set to host The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, California, from February 15 to 18, adding a layer of anticipation to his upcoming endeavors.