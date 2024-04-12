Tiger Woods 1 over, 8 shots back after 1st round at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods had a disappointing ending to his opening round of the 88th Masters on Friday. The five-time green jacket winner won’t have much time to bounce back at Augusta National Golf Club.

Woods, 48, was the first golfer in the practice area Friday morning, as he prepared to play the final five holes of the first round, which was suspended Thursday night because of darkness. Woods was 1 under when he resumed the round at 7:50 a.m. ET, and he quickly made bogey on the par-4 14th and finished with another one on the par-4 18th.

Woods was tied for 36th at 1-over 73 after 18 holes, 8 strokes behind leader Bryson DeChambeau.

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler was 1 shot behind DeChambeau after carding a 6-under 66 on Thursday. Denmark’s Nicolai Højgaard and Max Homa were 2 back after posting 5-under 67. Homa, who was playing with Woods, had his best round in a major championship.

“It wasn’t easy,” Højgaard said. “The wind was swirling, and there was a lot of wind. Very pleased with how I played actually. And also this morning, it wasn’t that easy getting out there that early, and the conditions completely changed with different wind direction.” Woods, who is attempting to set a Masters record with his 24th consecutive made cut, will tee off in the second round at 10:18 a.m. ET. He had about 48 minutes to wait in between rounds. The 15-time major champion has never missed a cut at the Masters as a pro.

Playing in his first PGA Tour event since he withdrew after 24 holes of the Genesis Invitational in mid-February, Woods looked good walking on his surgically repaired right foot and ankle Thursday. He didn’t appear nearly as loose or fluid Friday morning, however, with temperatures in the low 50s.

On the 14th hole, Woods hit a good tee shot down the middle of the fairway, leaving him 124 yards to the pin. He didn’t flush his approach shot, and his ball settled 22 yards short of the green. Woods stretched his neck and grimaced after the shot. He made a two-putt bogey that moved him back to even par.

Woods had decent birdie looks on the par-3 16th and par-4 17th, but he left both attempts short.

On the uphill 18th hole, Woods flared his second shot to the right and his ball landed in a greenside bunker. He couldn’t get much spin on his ball on his chip shot, which nearly went in the hole before stopping 12 feet away on the fringe. He missed a par putt and made bogey to finish the round at 1 over.

This story was originally reported by ESPN.