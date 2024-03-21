Tickets for 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix Now Available: Over 7000 New General Admission Passes Added

Excitement is building as ticket information for the highly anticipated 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix has been unveiled, featuring the addition of over 7000 new General Admission tickets.

Scheduled for November, the Formula 1 extravaganza promises another thrilling Saturday night street race, captivating audiences in the entertainment capital of the world. Ticket sales will commence to the public on Monday, March 25 at 10 am PST (Pacific Standard Time).

American Express, serving as the Official Payments Partner of F1 in the Americas, offers its Card Members exclusive early access to purchase tickets starting Wednesday, March 13 at 10 am PST until Friday, March 15 at 10 am PST. Furthermore, Nevada residents will enjoy early access from Friday, March 22 at 12 pm PST until Sunday, March 24 at 11:59 pm PST, prior to the public release.

Renee Wilm, CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, expressed pride in the inaugural race’s success and anticipates leveraging insights from 2023 to enhance the upcoming event. Recognizing the demand for diverse pricing options and increased General Admission tickets, organizers have introduced new offerings to cater to a broader fan base. These include a dedicated general admission fan zone and a fresh experience on Las Vegas Boulevard in partnership with Caesars Palace.

The Las Vegas Strip Circuit, renowned for its competitive track and thrilling overtakes, promises top speeds of nearly 350km/h, challenging turns, and a spectacular atmosphere under the city lights. Ticket prices start at $150 for Single-Day General Admission and $600 for Three-Day General Admission, offering fans an array of engaging experiences, live entertainment, complimentary food and drink, and more.

To enhance the fan experience, ticket purchasers can opt for add-ons such as Las Vegas experiences and exclusive merchandise. Additional details on live entertainment, culinary offerings, and immersive activations will be unveiled in the coming months.

For those eager to secure their spot, ticket options, including General Admission areas, grandstand seating, and hospitality packages, are available on the official race website. Stay tuned for updates and sign up to receive the latest information on this electrifying event.