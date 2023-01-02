Three U.S. Troops Killed, 25 Injured in Drone Strike Near Syrian Border; Biden Blames Iran-Backed Militias

In a tragic incident on Sunday, three American troops lost their lives, and 25 others sustained injuries in a drone strike in northeast Jordan, close to the Syrian border, according to the U.S. military. President Joe Biden attributed the attack to Iran-backed militias, marking the first U.S. fatalities in the wake of months of strikes by these groups against American forces in the Middle East during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The situation has heightened the risk of military escalation in the region, prompting U.S. officials to actively identify the specific group responsible for the assault. While the investigation is ongoing, assessments indicate that one of several Iranian-backed groups is likely behind the attack.

President Biden asserted that the United States is committed to holding all those responsible accountable for their actions. He stated, “We will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner (of) our choosing.” The incident adds to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, and the U.S. government is closely monitoring the situation as it unfolds.