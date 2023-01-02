This Week’s Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Music Lineup

As the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicks off its festivities, rodeo enthusiasts and music lovers alike are gearing up for a week filled with thrilling performances and star-studded entertainment. From Monday to Friday, the lineup promises a diverse array of musical talents sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

Monday: Whiskey Myers

Kicking off the week on Monday night, country rock band Whiskey Myers will take the stage, bringing their signature blend of Southern rock and gritty country sounds. Hailing from Palestine, Texas, Whiskey Myers has garnered acclaim for their electrifying live performances and soulful songwriting. Fans can expect an energetic set featuring hits from their acclaimed albums such as “Early Morning Shakes” and “Mud.”

Tuesday: Bun B

On Tuesday, Houston’s very own hip-hop icon Bun B will grace the rodeo grounds with his legendary presence. As one half of the pioneering rap duo UGK, Bun B has left an indelible mark on the music industry with his charismatic flow and insightful lyricism. With a career spanning decades, Bun B continues to reign as one of the most influential figures in hip-hop, and his performance is sure to be a highlight of the week.

Wednesday: Nickelback

Midweek brings a rock spectacle as Canadian rock band Nickelback takes the stage on Wednesday night. Known for their chart-topping hits and anthemic rock sound, Nickelback has amassed a global following with their memorable melodies and electrifying live performances. From iconic tracks like “How You Remind Me” to newer releases, fans can expect a high-energy show filled with sing-along moments and stadium-sized rock vibes.

Thursday: Zac Brown Band

Country music enthusiasts are in for a treat on Thursday night as the Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band headlines the rodeo. Renowned for their genre-defying sound that blends elements of country, rock, and folk, the Zac Brown Band has become synonymous with infectious rhythms and heartfelt storytelling. With a string of chart-topping hits and a reputation for delivering unforgettable live experiences, the band is poised to deliver a memorable performance under the Texas stars.

Friday: Jonas Brothers

Closing out the week with a burst of pop excitement, the Jonas Brothers will take center stage on Friday night. From their early days as Disney heartthrobs to their triumphant reunion as a chart-topping trio, the Jonas Brothers have captivated audiences with their infectious energy and catchy tunes. With a mix of classic hits and new favorites, the brothers are set to deliver a dynamic and energetic performance that will have fans singing and dancing along all night long.

As the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo continues its tradition of combining thrilling rodeo action with world-class entertainment, this week’s lineup promises something for everyone. From country and hip-hop to rock and pop, the diverse array of musical talents ensures that the rodeo remains a must-see event for music lovers of all tastes.