Theatre Under the Stars Postpones TUTS Gala 2020 to the Fall

The Theatre Under The Stars Gala 2020 has been postponed to the fall following growing concerns around the coronavirus pandemic, and recommendations from the City of Houston. The event, featuring Broadway star Audra McDonald, was scheduled for Saturday, March 28. The annual gala is a core fundraising event for the non-profit musical theatre company.

“The decision to postpone the gala until a future date was not made lightly, but it is the best decision for the health and safety of our guests, our staff and our volunteers,” said TUTS Executive Director Hillary Hart.

TUTS will provide more information regarding the rescheduling of the gala in the near future. Guests who were planning to attend the event will be contacted directly in the coming days with more information.

“We’re grateful for the support and patience of our community. We look forward to celebrating with all of you in the future,” said TUTS Artistic Director Dan Knechtges.

For up-to-date information about the rescheduling of the gala, or if you would like to learn more about how you can support TUTS during this time, go to TUTS.com/Gala.