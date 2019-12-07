The Nutcracker: Presented by Houston Methodist

Houston Ballet prepares to bring back one of Houston’s most cherished holiday productions, The Nutcracker.

Houston Ballet Artistic Director Stanton Welch AM’s version of this timeless classic returns to the stage for its fourth year on November 29, giving the public around a month of opportunities to experience this larger than life spectacular.

“The Nutcracker is for everyone, transcending age and culture. It’s a tradition of warmth and togetherness that we take great pride in sharing with our community,” says Welch.

Whimsy, imagination and adventure fill the stage and the hearts of more than 75,000 ballet goers during each annual production run. You don’t have to know a pas de bourrée from a jeté to appreciate this ballet, but those that do still return each season to relive the magic during one of the 37 performances. Three of the performances are dedicated to student matinees which expose children to the arts. The general public can see the ballet for a little as $30 a ticket with 13 offpeak performance dates for family friendly pricing.

“Not only is this an opportunity for inclusivity with our community, but The Nutcracker provides roles to our entire company of dancers, Houston Ballet Academy students and young local dancers,” says Welch.

With hundreds of roles, Welch’s The Nutcracker offers the most opportunities in the Ballet’s body of work. All 61 Company dancers perform during the show run. The professionals are joined by 344 young dancers – 313 students from Houston Ballet Academy and 31 locals from its open audition.

Houston Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker is generously presented by Houston Methodist Hospital and sponsored in part by Apache Corporation, Baker Botts L.L.P., Bank of America, H-E-B, KPRC, Macy’s, Shell Oil Company, Tenenbaum Jewelers and United Airlines.

