The Houston Astros Head South for MLB’s 2024 Mexico City Series

In an unconventional early-season move, the Houston Astros are set to engage in the annual Mexico City Series against the Colorado Rockies in 2024. For those seeking an extraordinary international baseball experience, MLB and Sports Marketing USA have joined forces to present enticing three-night travel packages.

These exclusive packages encompass accommodation options at two hotels, along with tickets to both games scheduled for April 27 and 28 at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú in Mexico City. The cost varies based on the chosen hotel, with the most affordable rate starting just below $1,800 per person for a set of four tickets. Detailed information about the travel packages is available at https://sportsmarketingusa.com/2024-mexico-city-series.

If the package price seems steep, there’s still an alternative. MLB recently announced that single-game tickets for the Mexico City Series will go on sale on Tuesday, Dec. 5, although specific pricing details have not been disclosed.

Attendees at the Mexico City games could witness a high-scoring spectacle reminiscent of last year’s series. In April, the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants combined for 27 runs in the series opener, possibly influenced by the significant altitude of 7,349 feet, well exceeding a mile high. Unless there are substantial changes to the baseballs used in Mexico City, fans can anticipate powerful performances from players like Yordan Alvarez and company.

The showdown with the Rockies in a different country is just one highlight on the Astros’ early-season agenda for 2024. The season kicks off with a home series against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees. For a comprehensive list of must-watch games throughout the Astros’ 2024 campaign, refer to this link.