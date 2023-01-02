The Curious Case of Natalia Grace Unfolds: New Revelations in “Natalia Speaks” Documentary

In a gripping second season of the Investigation Discovery documentary series, “The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks,” the complex saga surrounding Natalia Grace, her adoptive parents Michael and Kristine Barnett, and her current guardians, Cynthia and Antwon Mans, takes center stage.

The initial season, which aired in May 2023, delved into the contentious narrative put forth by the Barnetts, who claimed that Natalia, adopted in 2010, was an adult posing as a Ukrainian orphan with a rare form of dwarfism. The series featured Michael’s allegations of violent behavior by Natalia, whom he labeled a “sociopath.”

The second season, airing this week, presents extensive interviews with Natalia, where she refutes the Barnetts’ accusations and accuses Kristine Barnett of childhood abuse. The series also captures conversations between Natalia and Michael, who issues an apology and alleges manipulation by Kristine.

After the legal turmoil with the Barnetts, Natalia found a new family in Cynthia and Antwon Mans. However, the latest episodes reveal a shocking twist, suggesting discord between Natalia and her new guardians. A black screen with text narrates a surprising phone call received by the producers two weeks ago, exposing Natalia’s alleged claims of being held hostage and painting the Mans family as the enemy.

Antwon and Cynthia Mans, featured prominently throughout the series, express their dismay, stating, “Natalia is stabbing her family in the back over a complete lie.” The series ends with the declaration, “Natalia’s story will continue,” leaving viewers in suspense about the unfolding drama in Natalia’s tumultuous life.

For a comprehensive look at the unfolding events, you can watch the full conversation on Investigation Discovery’s YouTube channel. The twists and turns in Natalia’s story continue to captivate audiences as the truth behind her tumultuous journey gradually comes to light.