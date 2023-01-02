The 2024 Golden Globes Showcase Top Oscars Contenders and Celebrate Outstanding Achievements

The 2024 Golden Globes unfolded on Sunday, marking a pivotal moment in the awards season by solidifying the positions of major Oscars contenders. Hosted by comedian Jo Koy at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the ceremony honored outstanding achievements in film and television throughout 2023.

Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” emerged as a dominant force, securing five prestigious accolades, including Best Picture — Drama, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), and Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey, Jr.). The film’s success positioned it as a strong contender in the upcoming Oscars race. Meanwhile, Lily Gladstone, star of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” strengthened her lead in the Best Actress category.

The event served as a crucial platform for nominees to make impassioned speeches ahead of the Oscars nominations announcement on Jan. 23. Emma Stone (“Poor Things”), Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”), and the cast of “Oppenheimer” took the opportunity to share their gratitude and excitement on national television.

Among the top film nominees were Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” which won Best Original Song for Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s “What Was I Made For?” and received the Globes’ inaugural Box Office Achievement honor. Other notable contenders included Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” and Celine Song’s breakout drama “Past Lives.”

On the television front, the final season of HBO’s “Succession” dominated the drama category, earning multiple acting awards and the coveted Best Television Series trophy. FX’s “The Bear” also garnered significant recognition in the comedy category.

The 2024 Golden Globes marked a turning point for the awards body, following a year of significant changes. The implementation of two new competitive categories, including one for box office success, and the dissolution of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) membership body were notable transformations. The changes were prompted by a 2021 exposé revealing a lack of diversity within the HFPA, leading to widespread criticism and the restructuring of rules and membership requirements.

The complete list of winners from the 2024 Golden Globes is provided below:

Film Categories:

Best Motion Picture — Drama: “Oppenheimer”

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy: “Poor Things”

Best Motion Picture — Animated: “The Boy and the Heron”

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language: “Anatomy of a Fall” (France)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: “Barbie”

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”

Best Original Song: “What Was I Made For?” — Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, “Barbie”

Television Categories:

Best Television Series — Drama: “Succession”

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy: “The Bear”

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: “Beef”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama: Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama: Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy: Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Ali Wong, “Beef”

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor/Actress in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”; Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Stand-Up Comedy on Television:

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television: Ricky Gervais, “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”

The 2024 Golden Globes proved to be a momentous occasion, recognizing outstanding achievements in the entertainment industry and setting the stage for the upcoming Oscars.