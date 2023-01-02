Texas Trees Foundation Urges Oak Tree Owners to Avoid Pruning Amidst Oak Wilt Concerns

As spring approaches, the Texas Trees Foundation is cautioning homeowners and landscapers against pruning oak trees due to the threat of oak wilt—a fast-spreading and lethal fungus. With oak wilt posing a significant risk to trees across the U.S., the foundation advises refraining from pruning oaks between February 1 and June 30 to prevent the spread of the disease.

Oak wilt, caused by the Bretziella fagacearum fungus, disrupts the water-conducting system in oaks and is primarily transmitted through beetle-infested bark wounds. While all oak species are susceptible, certain types like live oak, Texas live oak, and red oak are particularly vulnerable due to interconnected root systems.

Recognizing symptoms such as yellowing veins, vein banding, and tip burn on oak leaves is crucial for early detection. Prompt intervention, including proper pruning techniques and fungicide injections, can help manage oak wilt, although prevention remains the best strategy.

The Texas Trees Foundation emphasizes the importance of raising awareness about oak wilt and adopting integrated management practices to mitigate its impact. Homeowners are encouraged to consult certified arborists for guidance and refrain from pruning oaks during critical periods to safeguard their trees and prevent further spread of this devastating fungus.

While the Texas Trees Foundation focuses its efforts in Dallas, the Houston Area Urban Forestry Council echoes similar concerns, emphasizing the need for collective action to preserve oak trees and maintain the urban forest canopy in the greater Houston area.