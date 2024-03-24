Texas Longhorns Fall Short Against Tennessee Volunteers, Exit NCAA Tournament

In a hard-fought battle at Spectrum Center on Saturday night, the seventh-seeded Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team saw their NCAA Tournament journey come to an end as they were defeated by the second-seeded Tennessee Volunteers.

Despite a valiant effort, the Longhorns were unable to overcome a double-digit deficit late in the second half, ultimately succumbing to a 62-58 defeat against the Volunteers, who now advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Throughout the game, Texas struggled to find their rhythm, trailing by nine points at halftime. The team faced shooting woes, with a field goal percentage of just 31% at halftime, coupled with 10 turnovers. In contrast, Tennessee managed to maintain a slim lead despite shooting 29% from the field and a mere 8% from beyond the arc in the first half.

Leading the charge for Texas was guard Tyrese Hunter, who notched a crucial three-point jump shot with just 4.2 seconds remaining in the game, finishing with a team-high 13 points. Forward Dylan Disu contributed 12 points and four rebounds, while guard Chendall Weaver provided a spark off the bench with 13 points.

Adding to the intensity of the matchup was the presence of Tennessee’s head coach, Rick Barnes, who previously helmed the Longhorns from 1998 to 2015, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the contest.

The Longhorns entered the game fresh off a convincing 56-44 victory over No. 10 Colorado State in the tournament’s opening round. However, despite their previous success, Texas struggled to maintain momentum against Tennessee, particularly plagued by turnovers, totaling 16 for the game.

While the loss marks the end of Texas’ tournament run, the team showcased resilience and determination throughout the game, demonstrating their competitive spirit against a formidable opponent in Tennessee.