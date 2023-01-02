Texas Liquor Laws Pose Dry Start to 2024: Liquor Stores Closed for 61 Hours

As the world welcomes the New Year with festivities and toasts, Texans face an unusual challenge due to the state’s peculiar liquor laws. Texas liquor stores, which have been closed on Sundays since 1935, also observe restrictions on certain holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. The upcoming New Year’s Day falls on a Monday, triggering a 61-hour window of prohibited liquor sales from 9:01 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2.

To navigate this period of restricted access, those looking to purchase alcohol are urged to visit their local liquor stores before the 9 p.m. cutoff on Saturday. This brief but significant dry spell presents a unique challenge for those planning to celebrate the arrival of 2024 with spirits in the Lone Star State.