Texas Launches Space Commission to Propel State’s Role in Space Exploration

In a monumental stride towards cementing its position in the forefront of space exploration, Governor Greg Abbott unveiled the Texas Space Commission during a landmark event at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. The initiative aims to fortify Texas’ status as a national leader in the space industry while ensuring its pivotal role in shaping the future of space exploration.

The Governor’s announcement was met with fervor as he introduced the inaugural members of the Texas Space Commission Board of Directors and the Texas Aerospace Research and Space Economy Consortium (TARSEC) Executive Committee. This significant step underscores Texas’ commitment to spearheading groundbreaking advancements in space technology for generations to come.

“Texas is the launchpad for Mars, innovating the technology that will colonize humanity’s first new planet,” remarked Governor Abbott, emphasizing the state’s pivotal role in propelling humanity’s exploration of space. He lauded the rich legacy of space exploration rooted in Texas, harkening back to President John F. Kennedy’s historic proclamation at Rice University about putting a man on the moon.

The Texas Space Commission is poised to galvanize the state’s leadership in civil, commercial, and military aerospace endeavors. By fostering innovation and collaboration within the space industry, the Commission aims to integrate space exploration and commercial aerospace opportunities into Texas’ vibrant economy.

Joined by esteemed dignitaries including Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan, Governor Abbott expressed confidence in the appointed members of the Commission and TARSEC Executive Committee. These individuals, hailing from diverse backgrounds and industries, are entrusted with steering Texas towards new frontiers in space exploration and research.

“The Texas Space Commission will ensure that Texas companies and researchers lead the way in the development and exploration of space,” affirmed Senator Huffman, highlighting the Commission’s pivotal role in driving Texas’ preeminence in the aerospace domain.

The Commission’s agenda encompasses a broad spectrum of objectives, including promoting innovation, enhancing research opportunities, and bolstering Texas’ position in space commercialization. TARSEC, on the other hand, will spearhead research initiatives aimed at strengthening Texas’ foothold in civil, commercial, and military aerospace activities.

Among the notable appointees to the Texas Space Commission Board of Directors are industry veterans such as Gwen Griffin, Kathy Lueders, and John Shannon, each bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. Similarly, the TARSEC Executive Committee boasts luminaries like Stephanie Murphy and Matt Ondler, poised to drive groundbreaking advancements in space research and technology.

With Texas at the helm of these pioneering initiatives, the future of space exploration appears boundless. As the Lone Star State embarks on this transformative journey, it stands poised to leave an indelible mark on humanity’s quest to explore the cosmos.