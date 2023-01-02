Texas Gears Up for 2024 Primaries Featuring Eight Statewide Races

As the 2024 primaries approach, Texas voters are poised to cast their ballots in eight statewide races, featuring contests for several state judges, a railroad commissioner, and a U.S. senator. All offices on the ballot are currently held by Republican incumbents, setting the stage for a highly competitive electoral season.

Texas will conduct both Republican and Democratic primaries on March 5, determining the candidates who will vie for these crucial positions in the November elections.

Key Dates to Remember:

Dec. 11: Deadline for candidates to file for the primaries.

Deadline for candidates to file for the primaries. Feb. 5: Last day for voter registration or address changes.

Last day for voter registration or address changes. Feb. 20: Commencement of early voting.

Commencement of early voting. March 1: Conclusion of early voting.

Conclusion of early voting. March 5: Primary election day.

Candidates Running for Statewide Offices in 2024:

Community Impact has compiled a comprehensive list of candidates running for statewide offices in 2024, with each party given five days after the filing deadline to submit complete lists to the secretary of state’s office, as per the Texas Democratic Party.

U.S. Senate:

Ted Cruz (Republican, incumbent)

Holland “Redd” Gibson (Republican)

R.E. “Rufus” Lopez (Republican)

Aaron Arguijo (Democrat)

A. “Robert” Hassan (Democrat)

Carl Oscar Sherman (Democrat)

Colin Allred (Democrat)

Heli Rodriguez Prilliman (Democrat)

Mark Gonzalez (Democrat)

Meri Gomez (Democrat)

Roland Gutierrez (Democrat)

Steven J. Keough (Democrat)

Thierry Tchenko (Democrat)

Texas Railroad Commission:

Christi Craddick (Republican, incumbent)

Christi Clark (Republican)

James “Jim” Matlock (Republican)

Petra Olivia (Republican)

Bill Burch (Democrat)

Katherine Culbert (Democrat)

Note: The Texas Railroad Commission oversees the regulation of the oil and gas industry, coal and uranium surface mining, natural gas utilities, among other responsibilities, and does not govern railroads.

Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 2:

Jimmy Blacklock (Republican, incumbent)

DaSean Jones (Democrat)

Randy Sarosdy (Democrat)

Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 4:

John Devine (Republican, incumbent)

Christine Vinh Weems (Democrat)

Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 6:

Jane Bland (Republican, incumbent)

Bonnie Lee Goldstein (Democrat)

Joe Pool (Democrat)

Presiding Judge, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals:

Sharon Keller (Republican, incumbent)

Holly Taylor (Democrat)

Judge, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7:

Nancy Mulder (Democrat)

Judge, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8:

Michelle Slaughter (Republican, incumbent)

Chika Anyiam (Democrat)

The elections, including these pivotal statewide races, are expected to shape the political landscape in Texas for the coming years. As candidates finalize their campaigns, voters will play a crucial role in determining the direction of the state’s governance. Stay tuned for further updates as the election season unfolds.