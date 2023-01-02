Texas Football Dominates Texas Tech 57-7, Secures Spot in Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship Game



The No. 7 Texas Football team secured a dominant 57-7 victory over Texas Tech in the regular season finale at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. This decisive win earned the Longhorns a coveted spot in the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m.

Texas showcased an impressive performance, amassing 528 total yards of offense (226 pass, 302 rush) while limiting Texas Tech to a mere 198 total yards. Running back Jaydon Blue had a standout day, rushing for 121 yards on 10 carries, including a remarkable 69-yard touchdown rush, marking his first 100-yard game.

Kicker Bert Auburn had a record-setting game, tying the Texas single-game record with five made field goals and accumulating 21 points, establishing a new Texas single-game record.

Key Statistics Highlights:

Keilan Robinson secured his first touchdown of the season with a 10-yard rush in the first quarter, giving Texas an early 7-0 lead.

Jaydon Blue’s explosive 69-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter extended the Longhorns’ lead to 17-7.

Bert Auburn’s flawless performance included four first-half field goals and a perfect 5-for-5 record in the win, maintaining his streak of 19 consecutive made field goals.

Keilan Robinson electrified the second half with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, expanding Texas’ lead to 33-7.

Xavier Worthy added his fifth touchdown of the season with a 19-yard reception from quarterback Quinn Ewers, pushing the Longhorns further ahead at 43-7.

Jett Bush recorded his first interception of the season, returning it for a touchdown and extending Texas’ lead to 50-7.

Quintrevion Wisner secured his first career touchdown with a 10-yard rush in the fourth quarter, sealing a commanding 57-7 lead.

Looking ahead, Texas has clinched a spot in the 2023 Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship Game, scheduled for Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. Central at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The opponent will be determined on Nov. 25. Longhorn Foundation members have been notified about ticket allotments, and fans can purchase guaranteed tickets through SeatGeek, with Texas designated as the No. 1 seed and the home team for the championship.