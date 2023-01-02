Texas Energy Grid Chief Warns of Rising Blackout Risk in Winter Months

Houston, TX – Pablo Vegas, the CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), has joined a chorus of U.S. energy and utilities leaders in expressing concerns about an increased threat of blackouts during the upcoming winter months. Speaking at an event hosted by the U.S. Energy Association, as reported by James Osborne of the Houston Chronicle, Vegas highlighted the insufficient capital being invested by investors in the development of crucial components like natural gas pipelines, transmission lines, and other power grid infrastructure.

Vegas emphasized the escalating risk, stating, “The reality is risk is increasing. We’re all seeing it.” He urged for strategic investments in resources to mitigate this risk, emphasizing the need for intelligent decision-making in this regard.

This warning comes on the heels of the imminent three-year anniversary of Winter Storm Uri, a catastrophic event in February 2021 that claimed the lives of hundreds of Texans and left millions without power. While the Texas Legislature has taken steps to bolster the grid in the aftermath of the storm, approving a $7.2 billion appropriation for the construction of new natural gas-fired power plants, doubts persist about the actualization of these projects, according to a report by KUT’s Mose Buchele.

Vegas proposed an alternative approach by leveraging home battery systems and electric vehicles to meet electricity demands during peak periods. ERCOT has initiated a pilot study to explore the feasibility of this proposal, which is currently in progress. “That could be game-changing for the industry and start to address elements of reliability economically,” Vegas asserted. However, he underscored the necessity of a robust transmission backbone to support such innovations.

As winter approaches, these warnings from energy leaders like Vegas highlight the urgent need for strategic investments and innovations to safeguard against potential blackouts and ensure the resilience of the Texas energy grid.