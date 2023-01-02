Texas and Washington Fight for Playoff Glory in Sugar Bowl Showdown

In a high-stakes showdown, neither the Pac-12 nor the Big 12 has tasted national championship glory during the four-team College Football Playoff era. As the curtains fall on their current conference affiliations, No. 2 Washington (13-0) and No. 3 Texas (12-1) gear up to clash in the Sugar Bowl, the second of Monday’s College Football Playoff semifinals, scheduled for 8:45 p.m. ET in New Orleans. This matchup marks the Huskies’ second appearance in the CFP, having previously bowed out in the semifinals in 2016, while the Longhorns make their Playoff debut.

For the unfortunate loser on Monday night, it will signify the end of an era in its current conference. Washington is set to join the Big Ten after this season, while Texas embarks on a new journey in the SEC.

Despite the Pac-12 and Big 12 collectively holding a modest 2-7 record in the Playoff, both Washington and Texas have emerged as formidable contenders for the national title in 2023. Washington, spearheaded by Heisman Trophy finalist Michael Penix Jr., boasts an impressive 4-0 record against teams in the final CFP rankings. Meanwhile, Texas claims a standout victory of the season, securing a 10-point triumph at Alabama in September, and rallying with seven consecutive wins following a setback against arch-rival Oklahoma.

Date: Monday, Time: 8:45 p.m. ET, Location: New Orleans, Broadcast: ESPN

As the anticipation builds, odds favor Texas with a -3.5 spread. Football enthusiasts are invited to tune in to ESPN for the thrilling clash between these two powerhouse teams in a bid to secure their spot in the coveted national championship game.