Texas A&M Coach’s Son Arrested in Connection with Alleged Murder of Pregnant Girlfriend

Blaise Taylor, the son of a Texas A&M University football coach, has been arrested on suspicion of fatally poisoning his pregnant girlfriend last year, according to reports. The 27-year-old, son of running backs coach Trooper Taylor, faces two charges of first-degree murder in connection with the incident, as reported by Cole Thompson for Sports Illustrated.

Taylor, a former star defensive back and punt returner for Arkansas State University from 2014 to 2017, was employed in the scouting department of the Tennessee Titans at the time of his girlfriend’s death. The victim, identified as Jade Benning, was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Feb. 25, 2023, following what Taylor described to 911 operators as an allergic reaction. Tragically, Benning, who was five months pregnant at the time, passed away on her 25th birthday, March 6. The unborn baby also died two days after the hospitalization.

An investigation was initiated by detectives following Benning’s death. However, Taylor was unable to be interviewed before her passing, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Despite relocating to work as a defensive analyst for Utah State University after the incident, Taylor now faces charges following a months-long investigation by Nashville Police. Authorities claim to have gathered evidence from crime laboratories and the medical examiner’s office, alleging that Taylor poisoned Benning while visiting her apartment on the night of Feb. 25. Taylor was subsequently indicted by a grand jury, and U.S. Marshals arrested him in Logan, Utah, before transporting him back to Tennessee.

Blaise Taylor had recently accepted an analyst position at Texas A&M, where his father is on staff, but university officials announced his suspension pending investigation on Friday, according to CNN journalist Jamiel Lynch. Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko issued a statement expressing condolences to all affected by the tragic situation, including the victim’s family and friends, while also extending support to Coach Trooper Taylor and his family during this challenging time.