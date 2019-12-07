Texans want TEs even more involved in offense

Darren Fells has already caught more touchdown passes in a season than any other tight end in Houston Texans franchise history.

And there are still four games remaining in 2019.

“They’ve been doing a good job, all three, including Jordan Thomas now he’s back in the role,” quarterback Deshaun Watson said. “Jordan Akins and Fells has been doing a heck of a job of really just being disciplined. Doing what we ask him to do, being real, real sharp and precise in their route running. When the opportunity to play comes to them, they make plays. It’s been great. We’re going to continue to build that as the season continues.”

In his first season as a Texan, Fells has already set new single-season career highs in receiving touchdowns (seven) and receptions (28). He’s also just two yards shy of setting a single-season career high in receiving yards. He had 311 in 2015. Head coach Bill O’Brien expects even more production from all three tight ends the rest of the way.

“I think that we have three talented tight ends,” O’Brien said. “Fells has had a good year. Akins has done some good things. We got Jordan back. He hadn’t played in a while. The last two games, he has played a little bit. We’ve got to keep incorporating him into the lineup because he’s got a lot of ability and he’s worked hard to get back into the lineup. So I think we’ve got to keep looking at those things and keep trying to incorporate the tight ends into our offense.”

In the second quarter of Sunday’s 28-22 win over the Patriots, Fells caught a 13-yard touchdown pass to give the Texans a 14-3 lead. Fells is now tied for the most touchdown receptions by a tight end in the NFL this season with seven (Mark Andrews). The six-year veteran is the only player in the NFL with at least seven touchdown receptions on less than 50 targets in 2019.

Through just 12 games, Akins has also set single-season career highs with 25 catches, 308 yards receiving and two touchdowns in his second year.