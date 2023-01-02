Texans Triumph as C.J. Stroud Leads Convincing Victory Over Titans

In a stunning return to the quarterback position, C.J. Stroud orchestrated a dominant performance for the Houston Texans, securing a resounding 26-3 triumph over division rivals, the Tennessee Titans.

The win places the Texans on the cusp of a playoff berth, with the condition that they defeat the Indianapolis Colts in the upcoming weekend—a victory that would mark their return to the postseason for the first time since the 2019 season.

Throughout the game, the Houston defense showcased its prowess, with rookie sensation Will Anderson Jr. notching two sacks. Anderson’s impressive feat brings his season total to seven sacks, setting a new Texans rookie record.

Before kick-off, injured receiver Tank Dell ignited the crowd with an electrifying pre-game moment.

First-Half Highlights: The Texans wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in the first quarter, courtesy of Ka’imi Fairbairn’s successful 28-yard field goal.

As the first quarter concluded with this solitary scoring act, the Texans intensified their offensive drive in the second quarter. Devin Singletary’s impactful run propelled Houston past the Titans’ 50-yard line, setting the stage for Stroud’s game-defining 12-yard touchdown pass to Brevin Jordan.

The momentum continued for the Texans as Sheldon Rankins executed a scoop and score, extending Houston’s lead to 17-0. Fairbairn contributed an additional three points, establishing a commanding 20-0 advantage.

While the Titans managed to break onto the scoreboard just before halftime, relentless defensive efforts, including back-to-back sacks by Will Anderson, thwarted their potential for a more substantial comeback.

With these two sacks, Anderson solidified his place in the record books, setting a rookie record for most sacks in a season at an impressive seven.

Second-Half Highlights: The Texans maintained their offensive prowess in the second half, as they drove down the field for another successful Fairbairn field goal, expanding their lead to 23-3.