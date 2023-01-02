Texans Secure Playoff Berth with Victory Over Colts: Find Out What’s Next

In a thrilling 23-19 victory against the Colts, the Houston Texans clinched a playoff spot for the first time in four years. The win places them in contention for the AFC’s No. 4 seed, and the possibility of hosting a playoff game looms, contingent on final regular-season results. Coach DeMeco Ryans emphasized the team’s perseverance, stating, “Everybody’s fighting till that last play. That’s what it’s about.”

With a current record of 10-7, the Texans await their postseason fate. Depending on outcomes on the final day, they could either secure one of the AFC’s three wild-card spots or host a wild-card weekend game as AFC South champions if Jacksonville loses to Tennessee.

The defeat ended Indianapolis’ playoff hopes, marking their third loss in five weeks and their exclusion from the postseason since 2020. Despite facing challenges with a new head coach, a fresh quarterback, and a depleted receiving corps, the Texans secured the victory at a venue where they had only won four times in the last 20 seasons.

The Texans will now closely watch Jacksonville’s performance against Tennessee, determining their playoff seeding and opponent. For an in-depth analysis of the game, tune in to Inside the Game with Greg Baily and Spencer Tillman on ABC13 at 10:35 p.m. as they provide unique insights into the Texans’ playoff-bound journey.