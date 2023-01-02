Texans Flock to H-E-B as Arctic Blast Prompts Preparations for Sub-Freezing Weekend

Texans are gearing up to hunker down in their homes for the impending arctic blast set to bring sub-freezing temperatures this weekend, prompting a rush to stock up on essentials at H-E-B, a popular grocery store chain in the state.

As the news of the approaching cold front spread, many Texans headed to H-E-B to ensure they were well-prepared for the chilly days ahead. However, concerns have arisen among shoppers that the usual abundance of stocked aisles might be compromised. The online joke account Evil MoPac humorously highlighted the phenomenon, advising followers to seize the opportunity to secure large quantities of staples before the inclement weather hits.

Commenters joined in on the jest, suggesting humorous scenarios such as Ted Cruz having a limited time to get to Cancun and sharing observations of a somewhat desolate egg aisle. Some likened the scene at H-E-B to “the Hunger Games” or “worse than Thanksgiving.” Despite the perceived emptier shelves, others acknowledged H-E-B’s crucial role during emergencies, stating that the grocer does more for Texans than the state or local governments in such situations.

Ever since the challenges brought by Winter Storm Uri in 2021, which left many without power for days, Texans have been on high alert whenever ERCOT issues a grid condition notice, especially with the prospect of freezing weather. H-E-B, however, remained open during the 2021 storm, offering a source of relief for those concerned about accessing essential supplies during power outages.

While the encouragement is not to overbuy from H-E-B, residents are advised to take precautions for the upcoming week. Houston Mayor John Whitmire urged people to limit outdoor activities and transportation once freezing weather sets in. Those planning a trip to the store in preparation for the cold snap are advised to stock up on water and high-energy, non-perishable foods such as dried fruit, nuts, cereal, and granola bars.

The trust that Texans place in H-E-B during emergencies and in their daily lives has propelled the grocery store to national recognition. A recent study released this week ranked H-E-B as the top grocer with the strongest customer value proposition in the long term. As Texans navigate the upcoming cold spell, H-E-B continues to play a vital role in meeting the community’s needs.