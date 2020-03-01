Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair 2020 Announces Schedule Lineup

The biggest FREE event in Tejano music is just over two months away. Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair set for March 12 -15, 2020, as thousands of Tejano music fans from across the country will travel to historic Market Square in San Antonio, Texas.

Four days of FREE non-stop music with over 200 Tejano and Conjunto artists from across the U.S.A. and Mexico for the Tejano Music event of the year.

Plus, trophy presentations held live on stage this year at TMA Fan Fair 2020 for winners at the 39th Annual Tejano Music Awards.

Artists scheduled to perform: Shelly Lares, Dj Kane, Albert Zamora y Proyecto Zamora, Ruben Ramos, Lucky Joe, Max Baca & The TexManiacs, Los Chamacos, Stefani Montiel, La Sombra, Los Garcia Brothers, 805 Cali Tejanos (Ca), Roger Velasquez & The Latin Legends, Red Wine Band (NM), Stevie D & The All-Star Cast, Eddie Gonzales Anjelique & The Sweet City Band, Rick Fuentes & The Brown Express, Pio Trevino y Majic, JR Gomez y Los Conjunto Bandits, Texas Latino, Kompleto (FL), Dee Burelson (Culturas), David Farias, Javier Galvan, Sunny Sauceda, Hugo Guerrero, Joe Bravo, The Hometown Boys, Da Krazy Pimpz, Tristan Ramos, Los A-T Boyz, Augustin Ramirez, Rebecca Valadez and many more.

The four-day event ‪Kicks-off at 12:00 pm each ‬day and will showcase over 200 acts from across the U.S. to include Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan, New Mexico, Florida, Ohio and of course Texas.

The TMA Fan Fair draws over 175,000 die-hard fans each year and offers an up-close and personal atmosphere with live music on four stages featuring emerging acts to top veteran performers as well as some surprise guest performances.

The family-oriented event has plenty of traditional food, beverage and vendor booths as well as Tejano music merchandise. Fans will get exclusive access to their favorite artists participating in the special autograph sessions scheduled during the four days of the TMA Fan Fair.

For the latest information on Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair 2020 and performance schedule visit the official website at www.tejanomusicawards.com. Schedule subject to change.