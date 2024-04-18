Teen beaten with brass knuckles shoots 2 alleged teen robbers, killing 1, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — One teenager has died, and another is hurt after police say they tried robbing another teen in the Sharpstown area of southwest Houston.

Houston police said a mother handed her son a gun after the two teens beat him up.

It all unfolded at the El Paraiso Apartments in the 7700 block of Corporate Drive around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Police say the group met up because one teenager was supposed to sell something to the other two. It’s unclear what was being sold, but things clearly took a turn.

The two teenagers who were later shot started beating the other teen with brass knuckles and then demanded he go inside his apartment and bring out anything of value, HPD said.

Investigators said the teen did go into his apartment but was met at the door by his mother, who handed him a gun.

The two teenagers reportedly continued to demand things from the apartment and threatened the mom, and that’s when the other teen shot them both, officials said.

“He opened fire, striking both suspects. One is deceased here on scene. The other was shot in the abdomen and leg,” Lt. T. Riley said. “That suspect was transported to a local hospital by HFD. Everyone involved in this case is an older teen, 19 to 16 years in age.”

The teenager who allegedly fired the shots was hurt when he was beaten with brass knuckles and taken to the hospital, according to police. He is expected to survive.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.